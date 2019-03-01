Looking to buy your first home? This is what you need to know...
Beware hidden costs of buying property
Buying property for the first time can be a daunting task, and if you make the wrong choice, it can leave you with a 20-year financial headache. Many new home buyers have been caught out by the fact that the cost of their new home is only the beginning. From transfer fees to municipal rates and levies, these extra costs can all add up and leave you living beyond your budget.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.