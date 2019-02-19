Grey first cricket team fall at the final hurdle

The Grey High first cricket team had mixed fortunes at the weekend, beating Selborne on Friday, but losing in the Eastern Province final in the national Twenty20 competition.

In Friday’s clash, Selborne won the toss and batted first, putting themselves in a good position at 100/2.

Some fine fielding by George van Heerden led to a run-out, which initiated a Selborne batting collapse.

Tiaan van Vuuren bowled well to take four wickets as Selborne slumped to 137 all out.

Grey were soon in trouble, losing two wickets to an impressive Selborne opening attack before young Jade Smith held the innings together with a well-played 43.

But they continued to lose wickets at regular intervals and the game was evenly poised with Grey still needing 50 runs with only four wickets in hand.

Cade Cambier and Tom Daniels steadied Grey’s batting to get close to the target, getting home by three wickets.

Grey beat Brandwag in the quarterfinals and Nico Malan in the semifinals of the T20 competition, qualifying for the final against St Andrew’s, who won by four wickets.