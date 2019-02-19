News

DA councillors' leave to appeal dismissed

By Devon Koen - 19 February 2019
DA councillors Trevor Louw and Neville Higgins leave to appeal a court decision to eject from the DA has been dismissed
DA councillors Trevor Louw and Neville Higgins leave to appeal a court decision to eject from the DA has been dismissed
Image: Nomazima Nkosi

Nelson Mandela Bay DA councillors Trevor Louw and Neville Higgins application for leave to appeal an earlier judgment ejecting them as councillors and members of the DA was dismissed on Tuesday morning.

Higgins and Louw approached the Port Elizabeth High Court in January to appeal Judge Elna Revelas’ decision who declared them no longer councillors.

Their membership to the DA was terminated in September after they turned against the party and sided with the new coalition government.

ALSO READ

Higgins and Louw waiting for court decision

Nelson Mandela Bay DA councillors Trevor Louw and Neville Higgins will know their fate in about two weeks’ time after the Port Elizabeth High Court ...
Your Weekend
9 days ago

Saga of DA councillors drags on

The Port Elizabeth High Court declared in December that the two are no longer councillors.
News
18 days ago

'We won't go' - Turncoat DA councillors

The current court battle involving two Nelson Mandela Bay DA turncoat councillors took centre stage at the first council sitting for ...
News
19 days ago

Turncoat DA councillors plan to fight on

The two ward councillors turned against the party in September, when they sided with the ANC, EFF and UDM coalition.
News
22 days ago

Battle in high court over ousting of DA councillors

The various parties homed in on issues related to the ousting of the councillors – Victor Manyati, Trevor Louw and Neville Higgins – from the DA and ...
News
2 months ago

Latest Videos

PE cyclist pushed off bicycle and robbed
Cellphone thief takes baby on crime spree

Most Read

X