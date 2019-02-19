DA councillors' leave to appeal dismissed

Nelson Mandela Bay DA councillors Trevor Louw and Neville Higgins application for leave to appeal an earlier judgment ejecting them as councillors and members of the DA was dismissed on Tuesday morning.

Higgins and Louw approached the Port Elizabeth High Court in January to appeal Judge Elna Revelas’ decision who declared them no longer councillors.

Their membership to the DA was terminated in September after they turned against the party and sided with the new coalition government.