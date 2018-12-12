I will fire him, before he fires me - Chippa United coach Masutha

Chippa United interim coach Joel Masutha has a surprise in store for notoriously trigger-happy soccer boss Siviwe Mpengesi.

“I will fire him before he fires me,” Masutha said when asked if he was uneasy before taking the job at Chippa.

The Venda-born coach joined the Port Elizabeth based professional soccer side at the beginning of the month replacing axed Eric Tinkler, in a dramatic move to try and save the foundering Chilli Boys' ship.

The former Black Leopards coach made the statement while speaking to the media after his team's 1-1 draw against Cape Town City in an Absa Premiership fixture at Athlone Stadium on Tuesday night.

Ironically, Masutha’s last game with Leopards before he was sacked was in Cape Town against the same side.

However, upon his return to the Mother City the coach had a smile on his face.

“Actually, I got fired before I came (here),” Masutha laughed.

“But I am more happy here because of the spirit that was shown by the boys. Not many teams can come and play Cape Town City, in Cape Town and come out alive.

“When I took the job I told myself even if people say he (Mpengesi) will fire me or he fires people, I believe that I will fire him.