Masutha confident Chippa will turn corner

Chippa United interim coach Joel Masutha is confident the Chilli Boys will turn the corner and start heading in the right direction starting Tuesday night.

The Port Elizabeth-based professional soccer side face Cape Town City in a Premiership fixture, at Athlone Stadium, in Cape Town (7.30pm).

The former Black Leopards coach arrived in Port Elizabeth last week Monday to dramatically replace axed Eric Tinkler, who failed to get a win for the team in six attempts.

The Chilli Boys are second from the bottom of the log with 10 point from 12 matches and Masutha was hired as part of an attempt to save the sinking ship.

After spending a week with his new players the coach said his team are fired up and ready to take on City.

“The preparations have been going very well since we started on Monday," Masutha said. "There are not many things that need to change because my predecessor has done well.

“Even coach Dan (Malesela) left a very good foundation. So it's just for us to work on scoring and at the same time, try to tighten up the back.

"Fortunately, we were not conceding a lot of goal's but I believe that we will be able to score and get the results.