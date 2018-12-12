Port Elizabeth pizza shop robbed for third time in 14 days

A Port Elizabeth pizza shop was robbed on Tuesday afternoon – bringing to three the number of times robbers have targeted it in just 14 days.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said robbers struck the Debonairs Pizza in the Ziyabuya Complex, KwaDwesi at about 3.30pm on Tuesday when three men, one of them armed, entered the shop.

“Again they held the cashier at gunpoint and only stole an undisclosed amount from the cash register. Clients were in the store but were not robbed,” he said.

The suspects then fled on foot.

The same store was robbed last Tuesday, and the Thursday before that.

In one of the robberies, the suspects stole three pizzas while exiting the store.

Beetge said detectives were investigating whether the same suspects were involved in all three robberies.