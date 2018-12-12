De Lille and Trollip the biggest challenges for DA in 2018: Maimane

“This year has had its many challenges … We live in a world today where the instinct is to say that political parties must mobilise on the basis of race.

“We see it now in the UK‚ where there is such a thing as Brexit taking place. We are seeing the rise of populists all over the world. We are also seeing that the economy of the world is under stress‚” Maimane said.

“Here in South Africa‚ we are facing a similar challenge. We are being confronted on both the right and the left … The DA is not in the business of replacing a race; we are in the business of building one nation for all. We can fight among ourselves or we can build one South Africa for all.”

He said that “tsotsis became united” in Nelson Mandela Bay in their plan to remove Trollip.