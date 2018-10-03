Pineapple run fun
Participants in Saturday’s Smash the 2018 Pineapple Run are offered free camping facilities at the Port Alfred Country Club on Friday. Online entries on entrytime.com closed on Tuesday. Entry forms are available at Brian Bands in Port Elizabeth and at Buco and Sportsmans Warehouse in East London. The event, consisting of 27km and 10km races, is an EPA Participation League event organised by the Kowie Striders Athletic Club.
