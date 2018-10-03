Recipe: grilled fruit skewers with chocolate dip

The warmer months bring a swing to less heavy meals, and as more fresh fruits become available even desserts can lighten up.

Try this recipe for grilled fruit skewers with chocolate dip, taken from the Fry’s Love Your Heart Cookbook.

It is not only vegetarian (no meat) but also vegan (no animal products) so fits in with a plant-based diet also.

This recipe calls for an airfryer but you can also griddle or braai the skewers to cook them.