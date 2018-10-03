Recipe: grilled fruit skewers with chocolate dip
The warmer months bring a swing to less heavy meals, and as more fresh fruits become available even desserts can lighten up.
Try this recipe for grilled fruit skewers with chocolate dip, taken from the Fry’s Love Your Heart Cookbook.
It is not only vegetarian (no meat) but also vegan (no animal products) so fits in with a plant-based diet also.
This recipe calls for an airfryer but you can also griddle or braai the skewers to cook them.
Ingredients
1t Fry’s Cacao Kasha
2t almond milk
1t maple syrup
a pinch of vanilla powder or 1/2t vanilla extract
1 apple, washed and diced
1 peach, washed and diced
1 pineapple, diced
1 pear, washed and diced
a pinch of chilli flakes or cayenne pepper
2t maple syrup
1/2 fresh lemon, juiced
coconut flakes, for serving
skewers, for serving
Method
In a bowl add the lemon juice, 1t maple syrup and the chilli flakes and mix to form a paste.
Use the paste to coat the fruit pieces and arrange them on the skewers.
Place the skewers next to each other in an airfryer for 10 minutes at 185ºC until grilled.
While they are cooking, make the chocolate sauce by adding the Cacao Kasha, almond milk, 2t maple syrup and vanilla in a small bowl. Mix together until smooth.
Serve the fruit skewers with the chocolate sauce and coconut flakes.
Fry’s Love Your Heart cookery book is available as a free download here.