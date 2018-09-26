Records hat-trick for PE lifter

Port Elizabeth weightlifter Thomas Farquhar set three new SA records on his way to gold at the SA Coastal Championships held at the weekend.

Farquhar set Eden Fitness in Mossel Bay alight as he set the new snatch benchmark at 140kg, bettering the record he set at the SA U14, Youth and Junior Championships held in the Bay in June.

Competing in the U94kg division, Farquhar took it a step further with a massive 173kg clean and jerk to claim gold and another record, bettering his lift of 150kg in June.

Both the clean and jerk and total records were previously held by Jean Greeff, ECX Dragons coach Pieter Pretorius said.

“My first snatch was a bit rushed so we missed it, but still relaxed and confident, so we went on to 130kg again to secure the lift, then my coach said we should go 138kg for the record,” Farquhar said.

“I then suggested that we try 140kg and once I landed that, it just gave me all the confidence I needed to carry me through my other lifts.”

He also claimed the total record, with both lifts adding up to 313kg, for his third gold medal and national record at the championships.

He will now turn his attention to the world championships in Turkmenistan later this year where he will compete alongside another ECX athlete in US-based Commonwealth bronze medallist Mona Pretorius.

Another ECX lifter, Jayden Pretorius – who is in the final stages of preparation for his appearance at the Youth Olympic Games next month – posted a 133kg snatch and a personal best 106kg clean and jerk for gold in the U69kg category.

Furthermore, James Pretorius took gold and Michael Combrink bronze in the U62kg.

Justine Greef won gold in the 90kg division.