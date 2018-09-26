Fontein snatch win in close final

Fontein Primary School were crowned the Headway Soccer Shield 2018 champions after a nail-biting 1-0 penalty shootout win on Monday.

Hosted by local NGO Headway Youth Development at the Glenville Celtic sports facilities, the tournament, in partnership with Sasuka Concrete, saw school teams from around the Bay do battle for bragging rights.

Aimed at bringing the youth together through community sport, the competition looked to give children, especially from previously disadvantaged areas, the opportunity to participate in and enjoy sport.

Competing schools included Astra Primary, Clarendon Park Primary (two teams), Gelvandale Primary (two teams), Fontein Primary and Fernwood Park Primary.

Teams played each other once, with the top four teams advancing to the knockout stages, from where Astra and Fontein played out a tight final match.

After a mammoth battle between the two sides, it was Fontein who emerged victorious by the skin of their teeth.

Sasuka Concrete CEO Craig Diedericks encouraged the youngsters to keep participating in sport and to stay dedicated in their educational journey.

A Headway Youth Development founding member, Josh Dolley, said they hoped to host the tournament annually, as it was a good way to get children active and in a positive environment.