Kings ready to fight for full 80 minutes, says Schalk Ferreira
The Isuzu Southern Kings will have extra gas in their tank this season and will not fade away during the latter stages of matches, prop Schalk Ferreira said.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.