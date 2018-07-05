Crack surfers, incredible waves at Corona Open

It was a Groundhog Day in reverse, as another day of perfection greeted the competitors on day three of the Corona Open J-Bay.

As soon as the sun began rising, the waves rose accordingly, and there were perfect four-to six-foot lines reeling down the endless point.

Wade Carmichael (Aus) was the first to stamp his authority by cracking some huge lips and pulling off some massive floaters down at the bottom section.

Jeremy Flores (Reu) had been looking good, but the heavy hitting of Carmichael sent the Reunion surfer home. One of the most exciting heats was Jeep Leaderboard ratings leader Julian Wilson (Aus) against goofyfooter Wiggolly Dantas (Bra).

In a fairly low-scoring heat Dantas made a few little mistakes and Wilson took charge. One of the heats all had been waiting for was the Mikey Wright (Aus) vs Griffin Colapinto (US) encounter.

Out in the water, Colapinto took over, surfing solid and precise, finding the barrels and hammering the end sections. Then the set of the day came through and the wildcard got the first one.

A huge, extended onelegged layback hack saw him recover and then get caught behind. Colapinto took full advantage of the next wave, racking up a full repertoire of moves including tube time and a huge carve under the lip at the Impossibles section for a deserved 9.57 and the heat victory.

The first heat of round four included masters Joel Parkinson (Aus), Jordy Smith (SA) and Rincon surfer Conner Coffin (US).

It was cutthroat, as the fourth round is no longer none l i m i n at i o n but sudden death. The positions shifted continuously, with Coffin, Parko and Smith all leading during the 40-minute heat. In the end it was Coffin who climbed into the lead, followed closely by Smith, with Parko in his last J-Bay heat.

Filipe Toledo (Bra) again rewrote how to attack a Supers wall with a 9.5 score for six searing lip attacks and went through to the quarters with Sebastian Zietz (Haw).

Kanoa Igarashi (Jpn) surfed out of his skin for a heat total of 18.04, dragging Gabriel Medina (Bra) through with him.

Thursday looks like the best day of the week so far, with a solid push in the swell, and light winds. There is a good chance that we could see a winner in the men’s division tomorrow.