Eastern Province U16s unbeaten

Free State, the Blue Bulls, Eastern Province and the Valke stamped their authority on their opponents in an action packed second round of the U16 Coca-Cola Grant Khomo Week at Kimberley’s Hoërskool Diamantveld on Wednesday.

They are the only unbeaten teams going into Friday’s final round.

Boland quickly built up a 17-10 lead, but the Bloemfontein outfit won 50-22, the biggest score of the day.

The team applied sustained pressure thanks to their committed attack, skilful handling and fantastic support play.

Braces by the Blue Bulls’ Bjorn van Wyk and Lincoln Adams powered their team to a 28-18 victory over Border.

Each team crossed the tryline once in the first half, but three second-half tries by the Bulls to just one by Border sealed the victory.

Three penalty goals by the Valke, meanwhile, proved crucial in their 31-24 victory over the Thepa Trading Griffons.

Eastern Province triumphed 24-14 over the King Price Pumas after building up a 17-0 lead at the break.

Brandon Wilkie scored a try, three conversions and a penalty goal for his 14 points.

The Pumas scored two converted tries after the break, but this still left them short. A hat-trick by Namibia’s Divan van Vreden and a fine kicking display by Schano van Rooi steered the team to a rewarding 42-6 victory over Border CD and their first win in the competition.

They took a 28-0 lead at the break before finishing the match with six tries, while the Eastern Cape team had to settle for two penalty goals.

DHL Western Province b e at the Bidvest Waltons Golden Lions 38-12, leading 17-7 at the break.

In the second half they ran in five tries to two by the Lions. The hosts, Griquas, cruised to a 38-12 victory over Old Mutual Zimbabwe, earning them six tries to two by the visitors.

They led 21-0 at the break. Muller du Plessis scored two tries, while Zimbabwe’s two were by Gaza Kagande.

SWD overcame a tight first half against the Sharks, in which the teams were tied at 5- 5, to dash their way to a 22-12 victory.

SWD had three tries to two by the Sharks’ Sali Mlenzana. Limpopo and the Leopards both tried hard to gain ascendency, but the Leopards emerged 17-10 winners.

The U13 Coca-Cola Craven Week teams will return to the field on Thursday for their third round of matches, while their U16 counterparts have a break to prepare for the final round of both tournaments on Friday.