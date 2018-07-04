Even a shark can’t slow Jordy at perfect J-Bay
Jordy Smith was on fire on the second day of the Corona Open J-Bay on Tuesday – and even a shark sighting could not slow him down.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.