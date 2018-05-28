Sport

JUST IN | Siya Kolisi named as new Springbok captain

By Mahlatse Mphahlele - 28 May 2018
Siya Kolisi. File picture
Siya Kolisi. File picture
Image: Gallo Images

Siya Kolisi will captain the Springboks when they host England in South Africa next month.

Kolisi‚ who is also the captain of the Stormers in Super Rugby‚ will be the first black Springboks skipper and coach Rassie Erasmus said on Monday he has confidence in his leadership qualities having known him since he was a youngster.

Pieter-Steph du Toit will lead the side against Wales in Washington on June 2.

Both men will captain the Springboks for the first time.

 

South African national rugby team head coach Rassie Erasmus announced on Monday morning, May 28 2018, that Siya Kolisi will be heading the team as it’s captain. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

Latest Videos

Epic walk to help fight cancer
An inside look into Nelson Mandela Bay's Bayworld

Most Read

X