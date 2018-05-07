Molotsane works her magic again

Xaba took second place in 34:01. Zimbabwean Patience Moruwe finished third in 34:16.

Molotsane won the opening race of the series in Cape Town last month. Although she was not in the right state of mind because of personal problems which almost saw her not taking part, the 26-year-old said she was happy to have finished the race on Saturday.

“After my first SPAR Ladies Race I struggled a lot,” Molotsane said.

“I needed to be off from racing for about two weeks, but I had another race the previous weekend, so I didn’t have enough time to train.

“However, that was not the issue on race day because I am a fighter, but some other issues came up just on the eve of race where I just had a bit of a situation and I wasn’t sure if I was going to race.”

Owing to those personal issues, the plan she had going into the race did not materialise.

“I would have loved to approach the race in a very different way and not the way that I ran on Saturday morning, but I am just glad that everything worked well for me,” she said.

“Considering that I haven’t been training as much as I would have loved, I am happy with my time.”

Last year, the sprinter collected three titles from the six races and has again set her sights on another podium finish this year.

Molotsane said she needed to come up with a new plan to stay competitive in the race.