#RACEDAY | Special moments at the SPAR Women's Challenge
Today, Nelson Mandela Bay woke up with a sparkle.
Thousands of women, men and children joined this year's SPAR Women's Challenge.
Here are some of our favourite moments:
Good morning ladies (and gentlemen). Race day is FINALLY here! Lots of activity at the registration tent. Find us at Pollok Beach for the start of the race! #WomensRacePE #Run041 #SPARbagPosted by SPAR Eastern Cape on Friday, 4 May 2018
Mr Zolani Ncayapi, the enthusiastic toilet guard, is our star of the day 😄💚🏃 #SPARWomensChallenge #RUN041Posted by My Herald Live on Friday, 4 May 2018
SA's most beautiful race! #SPARWomensChallenge #RUN041 @SPAR_EC pic.twitter.com/sRc62sniEI— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) May 5, 2018
Thanks for making a pit stop at The Herald water point ladies! Keep going! You've got this 💚🏃♀️#RUN041 @SPAR_EC pic.twitter.com/CTREHC2iQc— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) May 5, 2018
It's always a laugh with Gino!— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) May 5, 2018
Sarah-Lee Terblanche, 8, met her heroine (err, hero?) Lavender dos Santos (AKA Gino Fabbri) at the #SPARWomensChallenge this morning. 💚🏃♀️😄
📷: @McAinsh pic.twitter.com/B5HP71GMdw
These phenomenal women, Leandie Williams and Darushka Williams, have both completed the SPAR Women's Challenge. 🏃♀️💚#RUN041 #FitnessMotivation pic.twitter.com/4bvr5hQsz2— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) May 5, 2018
#RUN041 #SPARWomensChallenge - Doing it for diabetes awareness:— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) May 5, 2018
From left, Kaylee Buchner (who is diabetic), Jade Friedman and Marc-Andrew Buchner
📷@McAinsh pic.twitter.com/Ujb6qZlbhk