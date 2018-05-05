Lifestyle

#RACEDAY | Special moments at the SPAR Women's Challenge

By Herald Reporter - 05 May 2018

Today, Nelson Mandela Bay woke up with a sparkle.

Thousands of women, men and children joined this year's SPAR Women's Challenge.

Here are some of our favourite moments: 

Good morning ladies (and gentlemen). Race day is FINALLY here! Lots of activity at the registration tent. Find us at Pollok Beach for the start of the race! #WomensRacePE #Run041 #SPARbag

Posted by SPAR Eastern Cape on Friday, 4 May 2018

Mr Zolani Ncayapi, the enthusiastic toilet guard, is our star of the day 😄💚🏃‍ #SPARWomensChallenge #RUN041

Posted by My Herald Live on Friday, 4 May 2018
Posted by SPAR Eastern Cape on Friday, 4 May 2018

