Harlequins get the better of Bombers

Harlequins won a tightly contested Grand Challenge rugby match at the Adcock Stadium when they defeated African Bombers 12-8 on Saturday.

In other matches, Nelson Mandela University put aside their disappointment of losing to Kruisfontein the previous weekend when they beat Park 22-15 at Londt Park.

Spring Rose outscored Born Fighters by 25-20 at the New Brighton Oval, while Kruisfontein had the better of Jeffreys Bay in their Kouga derby when they won 24-15.

SAPS were also on the winning side, defeating United Barbarians of Patensie 35-15.

Gardens continued their unbeaten streak against Brumbies with a 58-23 victory.

Progress obliterated Suburban by 16 tries to one in a lopsided scoreline of 100-7.

The weekend results were: Harlequins 12 African Bombers 8, Park 15 NMU 22, Spring Rose 25 Born Fighters 20, Kruisfontein 24 Jeffreys Bay 15, SAPS 35 United Barbarians 25, Star of Hope 45 Gelvan Wallabies 21, Gardens 58 Brumbies 23, Progress 100 Suburban 7, Windvogel 0 Missionvale 24.