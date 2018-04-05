Career highlight for NMU mentor

Madibaz hockey manager and coach Cheslyn Gie is looking forward to one of the highlights of his career as the Commonwealth Games begin in Australia today.

Taking place on the Gold Coast, the sporting extravaganza will see the South Africa men’s hockey team competing against some of the world’s superpowers, with a place in the top eight as their goal.



As has been the case for much of the past year, Gie is serving as assistant coach and in Australia he will be working with newly appointed head coach Mark Hopkins.

Having made his national coaching debut in the international Summer Series in South Africa last year, Gie was also involved in the World League semifinals in Johannesburg and the African Cup of Nations in Egypt during 2017.

“It is not a permanent appointment,” he said before his departure for Australia.

“But I will again be involved this year, ending with the World Cup in India in NovemberDecember.

“Attending the Commonwealth Games is really a major step forward for me as this will be the biggest stage in which I have been involved.

“I am really looking forward to the experience of competing in such a prestigious event as this.”

With the squad having had extensive preparations through three training camps, plus several warm-up games in Australia, Gie said they were prepared to give a good account of themselves.

“The bottom line is that we want to finish in the top eight, but we know it is going to be a really tough challenge.”

Australia are the leading side in South Africa’s pool, which also includes New Zealand, Scotland and Canada.

The South African men’s hockey team will play their first match – against Scotland – today.