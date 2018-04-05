Tennis hero honoured

Tennis enthusiast Mbulelo Lugogwana is aiming to put school sports back on the map in the townships with the launch of a junior tournament aimed at getting children to develop a love for the sport.

Lugogwana, an advocate for school sports, and specifically tennis, launched the event at the Zwide Stadium on Saturday.

Also in attendance were parents, players and family of township tennis legend the late Max Ntshona.

Lugogwana said the tournament was tailored to get children to fall in love with sport, but at the same time honour Ntshona, who was a member of the Site and Service Tennis Club and a crusader for non-racial sport.

“I saw the need two years back to start a tennis development programme because there is no development of tennis in the township,” Lugogwana said.

The tournament, which is set for April 21, will feature junior players, specifically at a primary school level, as he looks to revive the sport among township children.

Lugogwana has also extended an invitation to any players between the ages of nine and 15 to arrive and test their skills at the tournament.

He said he came up with the idea to host the tournament as Ntshona’s legacy was not honoured in line with his services to tennis development.

“Mr Ntshona’s contribution to this society cannot be measured in material things. He dedicated his life to the development of tennis in the township, despite being an academic.

“I feel he was not honoured in the correct way and this tournament is a way of honouring him,” he said.

The tournament will be self-funded, with contributions also being made by Lugogwana’s work colleagues.

His dream is to turn the tournament into an annual fixture on the Bay’s sport calendar.

Ntshona’s nephew, Lawula, 42, said Lugogwana had approached the family to discuss the tournament and all were in agreement that this would be a fitting way to honour his uncle.

“This was something he [Mbulelo] was very passionate about and we as a family are very happy with this tournament. That is why we are so honoured and proud of what this means for our family.

“Mbulelo and I, and many other junior players, all came through my uncle’s hands. He was very passionate about sport, not only tennis but all sport – athletics, cricket, rugby and many other codes,” Lawula said.

A former Site and Service member, Lulama Mngazi, praised the work done by Ntshona and his family to assist the youth.

“Both Max and his brother Winston would take it upon themselves to ensure we had everything we needed, from equipment to transport, food and whatever else. To be associated with such a household name is an honour,” he said.