VW announcement welcomed, but load-shedding must not spoil the party
In a province marked by economic uncertainty and huge unemployment figures, any news of a substantial investment is cause for celebration.
VW Group Africa announced on Tuesday it would invest R4bn in its Kariega plant...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.