Opinion

VW announcement welcomed, but load-shedding must not spoil the party

Premium
18 April 2024
Editorial Comment
None

In a province marked by economic uncertainty and huge unemployment figures, any news of a substantial investment is cause for celebration.

VW Group Africa announced on Tuesday it would invest R4bn in its Kariega plant...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

KZN heavy rain rips up roads in south coast town
Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show

Most Read