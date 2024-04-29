What lies behind Zuma’s ‘Freedom Day coup’?
What does the “Freedom Day coup” — in which former SA president Jacob Zuma overthrew and expelled the MK Party’s founding leader Jabulani Khumalo and four senior members — mean?
Is this the beginning of the end for the new party, as some speculate? Does it matter?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.