SuperSport held by Polokwane, Stellenbosch also frustrated by Sekhukhune

SuperSport United were held to a 1-1 draw by spirited Polokwane City during their DStv Premiership clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Wednesday night.

City opened the scoring from the effort of Bafana Bafana attacker Oswin Appollis after 54 minutes but 10-man United clawed their way back to force the share of the spoils through a header by Etiosa Ighodaro after the hour mark.

With this result, SuperSport have gone eight league matches without a win since December when they beat Orlando Pirates 3-1 and they are faced with a mountain to climb to finish in the top three.

During this unproductive run since the beginning of the year which has yielded two losses and six draws, they are occupying fifth spot on the log standings below Stellenbosch, Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune United.

On the other hand, this result does not help City that much as they have won only once from their last six league matches. They remain at the bottom half of the table and have a lot of work to do to finish the season in the top eight.