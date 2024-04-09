Confident Bafana are team on the rise
Bafana Bafana must heed the sage advice of coach Hugo Broos and play without fear when they compete in two crunch World Cup qualifiers in June.
After their heroic bronze medal finish at the African Cup of Nations, Bafana are gearing up for pivotal clashes against Nigeria on June 3 and Zimbabwe on June 10...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.