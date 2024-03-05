It was a night of high drama as the Hawks negotiated for the release of a kidnapped Sidwell fish and chips shop owner, with the abductors demanding a whopping $1.4m (R26.7m) for his safe return.
Provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the demand was first made at 5pm on Monday.
Neal Ah-Tow, 59, was snatched by five armed men at about 7.15am on Friday last week as he was about to open his store, Neal’s Fish and Chips, in Crichton Street, Sidwell.
It is understood the suspects, driving a silver Chevrolet Cruz, forced him into the vehicle and drove off.
Mgolodela said when the demand was made, Ah-Tow was able to ask his daughter for the name of his high-blood pressure medication.
“Investigations are ongoing and the currency is suggestive of perpetrators being foreign nationals,” she said.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a case of kidnapping was still under investigation.
“Police are appealing to anyone who may know anything relating to this incident, or can assist in tracing him, to contact the Algoa Park police station on 083-243-4567, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
“You may also visit your nearest police station. All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.”
HeraldLIVE
Ransom demand made for businessman Neal Ah-Tow's release
Image: SUPPLIED
It was a night of high drama as the Hawks negotiated for the release of a kidnapped Sidwell fish and chips shop owner, with the abductors demanding a whopping $1.4m (R26.7m) for his safe return.
Provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the demand was first made at 5pm on Monday.
Neal Ah-Tow, 59, was snatched by five armed men at about 7.15am on Friday last week as he was about to open his store, Neal’s Fish and Chips, in Crichton Street, Sidwell.
It is understood the suspects, driving a silver Chevrolet Cruz, forced him into the vehicle and drove off.
Mgolodela said when the demand was made, Ah-Tow was able to ask his daughter for the name of his high-blood pressure medication.
“Investigations are ongoing and the currency is suggestive of perpetrators being foreign nationals,” she said.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a case of kidnapping was still under investigation.
“Police are appealing to anyone who may know anything relating to this incident, or can assist in tracing him, to contact the Algoa Park police station on 083-243-4567, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
“You may also visit your nearest police station. All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News