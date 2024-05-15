Time to either fix IPTS project or pull the plug
About 16 years ago, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality coughed up R100m for 25 Volvo buses to run its Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) in time for the 2010 Fifa Soccer World Cup. Since then, the project has been beset by countless delays, allegations of rampant corruption and a tumultuous relationship between the municipality and the taxi industry that is meant to run the project.
It has cost more than R3bn and continues to bleed money — all while the buses are parked in a lot and not being used...
