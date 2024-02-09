Brazen return of suspended Nelson Mandela Bay officials defies belief
The audacity of suspended Nelson Mandela Bay officials who returned to work last week is a slap in the face of municipal bosses, casting doubt over their leadership and control of the administration.
The return of the officials, particularly housing delivery director Mvuleni Mapu, has stirred controversy, raising serious questions about accountability within the municipality...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.