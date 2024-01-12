Benighted land ruled by lovers of fast food and slow thought
Meanwhile, Zuma surprises with the speed with which he took the gap to spear the wallet of the nation
For a country that races from one crisis to the next with the speed and eagerness of a highly athletic idiot running through a series of plate glass windows, we do sometimes think surprisingly slowly.
For example, on January 2 SABC news reported that the return of load-shedding “raises questions about the reliability of SA’s power infrastructure and the potential economic implications of continued power disruptions”...
