Make Gqeberha’s beachfront safe all year-round
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s efforts to ensure the beachfront is safe this summer season are commendable, but more effort needs to be made to make Gqeberha a secure and appealing destination all year-round.
The measures, such as roadblocks, foot patrols, and sponsorship for additional lighting at Shark Rock Pier, highlight a commitment to safeguard both residents and tourists during this season...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.