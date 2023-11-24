×

Opinion

Urgent protection of infrastructure needed

24 November 2023
Editorial Comment
The incident at the Harrington Street substation in Salt Lake is not just a momentary lapse in judgement but a symptom of a larger issue concerning the security of vital infrastructure in Nelson Mandela Bay. 

Immediate action, which includes enhanced security measures, routine maintenance, and public awareness campaigns about the dangers of tampering with electrical facilities, is crucial...

