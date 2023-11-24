Urgent protection of infrastructure needed
The incident at the Harrington Street substation in Salt Lake is not just a momentary lapse in judgement but a symptom of a larger issue concerning the security of vital infrastructure in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Immediate action, which includes enhanced security measures, routine maintenance, and public awareness campaigns about the dangers of tampering with electrical facilities, is crucial...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.