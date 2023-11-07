From Bok fanboy to Bok fallist, Malema is a shrewd flip-flopper
The last thing Che Gucci wants is to win an election and get his views tested by reality
As Julius Malema frantically pushes the Springboks into his en suite bathroom and sprays deodorant all over the duvet to hide their perfume, insisting that his recent support of the team was a “slip in political consciousness”, Che Gucci is being accused of yet more flip-floppery. But I get it. I really do.
We all have needs, and even the most ardent fake revolutionary can be seduced by the glamour of people who are actually successful and who can get a crowd to turn up and cheer for them without having to bus them in under penalty of excommunication...
