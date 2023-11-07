×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion

From Bok fanboy to Bok fallist, Malema is a shrewd flip-flopper

The last thing Che Gucci wants is to win an election and get his views tested by reality

Premium
07 November 2023
Tom Eaton
Columnist

As Julius Malema frantically pushes the Springboks into his en suite bathroom and sprays deodorant all over the duvet to hide their perfume, insisting that his recent support of the team was a “slip in political consciousness”, Che Gucci is being accused of yet more flip-floppery. But I get it. I really do.  

We all have needs, and even the most ardent fake revolutionary can be seduced by the glamour of people who are actually successful and who can get a crowd to turn up and cheer for them without having to bus them in under penalty of excommunication...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...
'I didn't watch the last few minutes,' - Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe on his ...

Latest