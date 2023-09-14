Allegations against mayor must be probed speedily
Mayor Gary van Niekerk’s alleged misuse of municipal resources raises serious concerns that demand immediate attention.
It came to light this week that the National Alliance president, while his position as speaker was up in the air in 2022, hired a law firm that racked up a staggering R551,586 legal bill. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.