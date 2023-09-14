Muir College matric pupil performs ballet at its best
Likhaya is picking up awards left, right and centre
A Muir College Boys' High School matric pupil and ballet dancer has broken the stereotypical mould and is bagging bursaries, prizes and recognition as a result of his prowess for performing.
Likhaya Loyiti recently left enthralled audiences at the annual Nelson Mandela Bay Dance Festival in awe and claimed the Ballinger bursary, NMB ballet bursary as well as several category awards including modern dance and ballet...
