×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Muir College matric pupil performs ballet at its best

Likhaya is picking up awards left, right and centre

By Tokologo Lekoma - 14 September 2023

A Muir College Boys' High School matric pupil and ballet dancer has broken the stereotypical mould and is bagging bursaries, prizes and recognition as a result of his prowess for performing.

Likhaya Loyiti recently left enthralled audiences at the annual Nelson Mandela Bay Dance Festival in awe and claimed the Ballinger bursary, NMB ballet bursary as well as several category awards including modern dance and ballet...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Seven victims of Joburg building fire buried in mass funeral
More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building

Latest