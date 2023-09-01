Moonshot pact needs an election face and right now
Songezo Zibi would be the best candidate, but will he fall in with the pact?
Nine months, people. Way less than 300 days to the 2024 general election. I have it marked down for the second half of May. That is not much time for the opposition to get its act together.
I long for the election because it will put an end to the speculation, manipulation, scaremongering and posturing we have to endure now. Soon we will know which polls were best and which worst; which parties and leaders the most and least effective...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.