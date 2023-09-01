ANELE QABA | MBDA taking steps to reclaim Bay heritage this September
The Mandela Bay Development Agency’s 20th anniversary month of August was an opportunity to celebrate a milestone but also, more importantly, a chance to reflect, reconnect and reset our future work in urban renewal that contributes to socioeconomic development.
Our point of departure for the anniversary events programme was that it should not merely be a party for the sake of it, but that the celebratory initiatives should rather be impactful and meaningful...
