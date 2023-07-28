×

Opinion Editors Choice

That Stellies route to billions is gone — and it’s undesirable

Apartheid-era billionaires can't be reproduced in today's democratic conditions

28 July 2023
Peter Bruce
Editor-at-large & columnist

I have been struggling to interpret the gist of a news story on the front page of the latest Sunday Times. “Still too many billionaires from Stellenbosch — Reuel Khoza”, ran the headline.

Almost anything Khoza says is newsworthy and, in his case, probably important. Khoza is, by any standards, a remarkable and widely admired business leader. Relentlessly critical of successive ANC governments when it would have been more comfortable to keep quiet, he has been chair of Nedbank, chair of Eskom and is chair today of Discovery. Now semi-retired, he is a major local cultivator and exporter of avocados...

