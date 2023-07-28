Opinion Editors Choice
That Stellies route to billions is gone — and it’s undesirable
Apartheid-era billionaires can't be reproduced in today's democratic conditions
I have been struggling to interpret the gist of a news story on the front page of the latest Sunday Times. “Still too many billionaires from Stellenbosch — Reuel Khoza”, ran the headline.
Almost anything Khoza says is newsworthy and, in his case, probably important. Khoza is, by any standards, a remarkable and widely admired business leader. Relentlessly critical of successive ANC governments when it would have been more comfortable to keep quiet, he has been chair of Nedbank, chair of Eskom and is chair today of Discovery. Now semi-retired, he is a major local cultivator and exporter of avocados...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.