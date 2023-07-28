Local artist works with Gift of the Givers to beautify SA
Gqeberha resident now making his mark around the country
He channels his inner Spider-Man when he climbs absurdly high to reach roof tops and walls around the city, beautifying them one brush stroke at a time.
And now Muneeb Wassin has been chosen by humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers to be the foundation's official artist, which has seen him fly across the country to work on projects at schools and community centres...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.