Violent assault further damages public trust in SAPS

Those who missed it on Monday would have woken up on Tuesday morning to news of a video capturing a shocking incident on a busy Johannesburg highway.
Rightfully described as thuggery by Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane, in the video six armed men in two black vehicles — confirmed by the SA Police Service (SAPS) to be police driving SAPS vehicles — are seen dragging and kicking three men on the ground.
One man is seen laying motionless even after the assault ends and, while the person filming the video is heard saying he fainted, it was not clear whether he had passed out from the shock of the incident or the ruthless assault.
It was also not clear, by the time of publication, what had sparked the incident.
What is clear is that the men on the ground are completely defenceless.
Deputy President Paul Mashatile has since confirmed the assailants were VIP Protection Services members attached to his protection detail.
There has been widespread outrage, shock and condemnation.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said police were “meant to uphold and protect the fundamental rights of every person and exercise the powers conferred upon them in a responsible and controlled manner”.
“Such action cannot be condoned regardless of the circumstance,” Masemola said.
And Masemola is spot on.
While those responsible for the attack might say their actions were warranted, their response to whatever unfolded was uncalled for.
As officers of the law, they have the power to arrest.
Assault was not necessary.
Apart from causing victims severe physical, psychological and emotional trauma, acts such as this, police brutality, erode trust between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve.
When officers abuse their power, it creates an environment of fear and hostility, particularly among marginalised communities.
And this in a country where public trust in the police is already fragile.
A major repercussion of broken trust between police and the people they are meant to serve and protect is people who are less likely to co-operate with police, hindering the ability to solve crimes and maintain public safety effectively.
The police’s initial response to the incident — identifying those involved — has been swift and we hope they follow through.
It will go a long way in establishing trust in the police when they show their own are held to the same standard as the man on the street, when it comes to crime.
Violent assault further damages public trust in SAPS
Image: Twitter Screenshot
