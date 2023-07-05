Victims of alleged VIP Protection Unit assault on N1 tell their story

The three occupants of a VW Polo who were allegedly assaulted by VIP Protection Unit members are all SA National Defence Force members, with at least one of them being affiliated to the SA National Defence Union, the union said on Tuesday.

Sandu national secretary JG Greeff said they had spoken to their affiliate who gave them a detailed account of what transpired.

Greeff said the victims were en route from Johannesburg to Pretoria when a black SUV appeared next to their vehicle, with one of the occupants pointing a firearm at the victims' vehicle.

“The victims’ vehicle was subsequently boxed in by more SUVs and forced, in formation, to the left side of the N1 highway. The occupants of the SUVs exited their vehicles, surrounded the victims’ vehicle and attempted to smash the windscreen.

“Upon not being successful, the assailants proceeded to smash the back window and assault the occupants,” Greef said.