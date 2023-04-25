Former Kings pair in running for top Bok job
The omens suggest there will be a strong Gqeberha connection when rugby bosses decide on Jacques Nienaber's replacement as Springbok coach after the 2023 World Cup.
When Nienaber announced he would be leaving to join Irish powerhouses Leinster after the World Cup rugby's rumour mill moved into overdrive regarding his successor...
Former Kings pair in running for top Bok job
None
The omens suggest there will be a strong Gqeberha connection when rugby bosses decide on Jacques Nienaber's replacement as Springbok coach after the 2023 World Cup.
When Nienaber announced he would be leaving to join Irish powerhouses Leinster after the World Cup rugby's rumour mill moved into overdrive regarding his successor...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion
Opinion