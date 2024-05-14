SA Cup is eye opener for EP Rugby
The new SA Cup tournament has been a stark reminder of just how far EP Rugby has fallen behind its national rivals since the days when the union boasted a Super Rugby franchise.
Crowds of 40,000 supported the Southern Kings when they played Super Rugby at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium and the team punched above its weight against better resourced sides...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.