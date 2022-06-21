Water crisis could have devastating consequences for women
Three weeks ago the SAPS released its crime statistics report for the fourth quarter of the 2021/2022 financial year.
According to the report, between January and March 2022, there were 10,818 reported rape cases across the country — translating to an average of just over 120 reported rape incidents a day...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.