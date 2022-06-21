Be sure not to miss the Village Green at National Arts Festival
It is all systems go for the annual National Arts Festival in Makhanda, which starts on Thursday.
It is the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic hit that the 11-day festival will be live. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.