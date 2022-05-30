Critical need to stop violence in schools
Desperately needed teachers are being forced out of the profession by the rude, threatening and often violent behaviour they are forced to contend with in schools.
According to an article in the Sunday Times, some schools, including one in Humansdorp, have resorted to placing parents in classrooms to help keep the pupils in check while, in a number of cases, teachers have had to take out protection orders...
