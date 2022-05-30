It has been a successful week for law enforcement — NPA

Those headed for the chopping block will try to undermine people like chief justice Zondo, but we can’t waver

If you stop and listen carefully in the streets and suburbs of SA today you will hear the gnashing of teeth, you will see the wringing of hands and you will hear the moaning and weeping of those who are about to face the consequences of their actions. These actions and sounds are from those who, throughout the 2010s, were the “masters of our universe”, those who were close to political power, those who stole and defrauded the people of SA through corruption.



Like so many others before them, they thought their date with accountability would never come. They were arrogant, calling journalists names and spewing words of division and hate. Those who raised their voices against this corruption were called “clever blacks” and accused, like former public protector Thuli Madonsela, of being foreign spies...