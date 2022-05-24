Here’s the real problem with the R22m flag
A week ago, South Africans were in an uproar over a proposed flag project by the national department of sports, arts and culture that was to cost taxpayers an estimated R22m.
The glow-in-the-dark flag, to be mounted on a 100m flagpole, was to be erected at Freedom Park in Tshwane...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.