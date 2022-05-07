Bok machine kicks into gear for France 2023
There is still a long way to go but it appears the Springboks will rely on some their trusted old guard to deliver success at the 2023 World Cup in France.
This became clear after Bok coach Jacques Nienaber expressed his satisfaction with the progress made within the national structures over the past month after alignment camps...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.