We mark another Freedom Day imprisoned by years of ANC neglect
Our education department needs educating and power utility needs power. No wonder our youth don’t want to vote
In a move that will revolutionise SA’s justice system and bring considerable relief to criminals everywhere, human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi on Monday argued that if you stab someone in the head and grab their wallet, you can’t be prosecuted for attempted murder or armed robbery because it was your fingers, rather than you, committing the crime.
At least, that was the clear inference as Kubayi told Clement Manyathela on Radio 702 that the ANC wasn’t responsible for wrecking Eskom, but that “individuals” in the ANC might have been involved...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.