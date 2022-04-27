We mark another Freedom Day imprisoned by years of ANC neglect

Our education department needs educating and power utility needs power. No wonder our youth don’t want to vote

In a move that will revolutionise SA’s justice system and bring considerable relief to criminals everywhere, human settlements minister Mmamoloko Kubayi on Monday argued that if you stab someone in the head and grab their wallet, you can’t be prosecuted for attempted murder or armed robbery because it was your fingers, rather than you, committing the crime.



At least, that was the clear inference as Kubayi told Clement Manyathela on Radio 702 that the ANC wasn’t responsible for wrecking Eskom, but that “individuals” in the ANC might have been involved...