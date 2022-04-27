Brito’s Bakery overtime pay bun fight
Disgruntled employees at Brito’s Bakery in Gqeberha fear that a salary dispute with their employer could render them unable to put bread on the table.
Some employees claimed they had not received their full salaries since January, and that management was feeding them half-baked stories about why they had not been correctly compensated for for overtime...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.